`Green Machine’ looks to end four-year drought at Rugby Americas North

The Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s championships kicks off today in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the ‘Green Machine’ will look to transform into robot mode in order to end its four-year title drought.

A mix of youth and experience, the local outfit will open their Pool C campaign at noon against Belize at Meridian Fields in Providenciales, followed by a clash against Bermuda from 14:15h.

After day one, the top two teams from each of the three pools will advance to the Cup competition, while the bottom team will play for the Plate on day two.