Lucrative Urban Benjamin Memorial road race tomorrow —Jamual John a marked man as he attempts to make it three from three

For the third week in succession, the nation’s cyclists will transform the open roads into their battleground.

Fresh off the Wilbert Benjamin and Kadir Memorial road races in Berbice and Demerara, the riders will take their talents to Essequibo tomorrow to compete in the fourth edition of the Urban Benjamin Memorial road race.

Organised by Evolution Cycle Club and sponsored by Conrad Gomes, the lucrative event rolls off at 08:00hrs from Charity. The 74-mile race which is expected to attract the cream of the 592’s riders, will take the peloton to Supenaam before returning to the point of origin for what is expected to be an exciting finish.