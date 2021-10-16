Miss World Guyana pageant now put off until 2022

The Miss World Guyana pageant has once again been cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third consecutive year that the national leg of the competition will not be held.

According to a press release from Majesty International, the official franchise holder, “The virus continues to spread throughout the world as it matures into several more contagious variants which cause breakthrough cases, irreparable damage and unprecedented lockdowns. Regulations enforced by the government in an effort to help slow the virus include strict travel bans and mentally taxing social distancing measures which in turn crippled the entertainment and the pageant industry. As such, the Miss World Guyana Organization was forced to postpone the 2021 competition to summer 2022.”