Brunch worthy Breakfast Casserole

As I said in last week’s column, a lot of my cooking these days is throwing together ingredients, particularly what is on hand, or creating something with leftovers. The other day I made a wicked mash-spread with leftover fried salt fish and potatoes; I will tell you about that another time. Sometimes, I have an idea as to how these creations might turn out and other occasions I have no clue, simply going with the flow. This casserole, which I call a breakfast casserole because it has bacon, cheese and eggs, is worthy of brunch with the addition of potatoes and callaloo (spinach).