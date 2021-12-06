Shuman hammers gov’t for not consulting Indigenous Peoples

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lenox Shuman yesterday berated the PPP/C government for not consulting with the Indigenous Peoples and he cited the South Rupununi mining deal as an example and called for its rescinding.

In a letter that appears on page six of today’s edition, Shuman flayed the deal to allow mining in the Marudi Mountain but also took wider aim at the PPP/C government.

A surprise deal to restart mining in the Marudi Mountain has attracted flak from the South Rupununi District Council and other members of the Indigenous community and yesterday Shuman added his voice.