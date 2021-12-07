Teleperformance says it plans to add 1,000 jobs by end of next year

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company Teleperformance Guyana says it plans to create an additional 1000 jobs next year.
Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Luis Baretto made this announcement during its 5th anniversary celebration yesterday at the Pegasus Hotel, according to a release from the Ministry of Finance.
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni K. Singh delivered the feature address at the ceremony and highlighted that the BPO industry currently employs 4,135 persons, an increase of 1,229 new jobs for Guyanese country-wide when compared to August 2020.