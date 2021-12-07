Trained teachers to get waiver on issuance of permanent certificates

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has given directives to the Chief Education Officer to grant a waiver for the issuance of permanent certificates to all teachers who have completed five years of post-graduate training.

A release from the Ministry of Education yesterday said that it has become increasingly difficult to use the normal procedure to issue permanent certificates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rotation system employed by schools and the “bureaucracy involved” in teachers applying and then being issued with the certificates.

The release said that these hindrances have resulted in an untold number of teachers not being issued with their permanent certificates.