Anna Regina Multilateral offered sixth form schooling back in 1970s

Last week’s move to commission the Anna Regina Multilateral School (ARMS) as one of the newest sixth form institutions in the country and its subsequent description as the first in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is not sitting well with one of the school’s former Deputy Headmasters.

The announcement about the novelty of the sixth form school had been made by the Ministry of Education

National awardee and veteran educator Walter B Alexander said he was somewhat stunned after reports surfaced in the daily newspapers and online that this is the first time that a school on the Essequibo Coast is offering sixth form schooling.