Bartica Mayor declares support for Harmon as next PNCR leader

The Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall yesterday declared his support for Joseph Harmon for PNCR Leader in the party’s upcoming elections which are expected to be keenly contested.

The mayor in a release yesterday stated that he has opted to join MP Roysdale Forde, attorney-at-law; Region Four Chairman, Daniel Seeram; MP Ganesh Mahipaul; Region Ten Chairman, Deron Adams; MP Natasha Singh; “and hundreds of PNCR members across Guyana in support of Comrade Joseph Harmon for PNCR Leader.”

Marshall said that his decision was a result of “careful analysis of the qualified candidates nominated for Leader, and an objective assessment of the political state of our country.” He opined that the leader of the PNCR should be endowed with certain capacities which he listed as the ability to a) create an economic empowerment path for its members; b) meaningfully contribute to uniting and healing a divided country; and c) energise the CEC (Central Executive Committee) and other party groups to regain governance status.