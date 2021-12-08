New Fort Island resort expects to open for business in January

Guyana’s latest resort, located on Fort Island in the Essequibo River, owned and managed by two Guyanese brothers, Keith Eytle and Gordon Eytle, is expected to open by the first week in January.

The resort is located on the island which is approximately 15 kilometers from the mouth of the Essequibo River. The project started some five years ago, with an initial investment of $26 million dollars poured into it, and the Eytle brothers estimate that another $10M is required to complete the construction of a new eight-room guest house. The resort currently consists of 5 small houses, with 2 having double bedrooms, one large gazebo and benab-style bar.