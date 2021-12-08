New GECOM CEO likely to be appointed Friday …Jamaican candidate asked to submit notarised soft copies of certificates

The process of hiring a Chief Election Officer (CEO) may finally come to an end on Friday when the Commission meets to finalise the appointment of either Jamaican Leslie Harrow or Vishnu Persaud to the post.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) met yesterday but according to government-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj, they went through routine business as opposed to discussing the outcome of Monday’s interviews with Persaud and Harrow.

Following Monday’s virtual interviews, the Commission asked both candidates to submit physical proof of their academic and professional qualifications. Gunraj told Stabroek News that they have received Persaud’s documents and are expecting Harrow’s by the end of today.