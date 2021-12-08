Work on new St Rose’s High building ahead of schedule

Construction on the new building for St. Rose’s High School on Church Street is moving apace and is currently ahead of schedule.

A Ministry of Education release yesterday stated that Education Minister, Priya Manickchand was made aware of this development when she visited the construction site to assess how the work was progressing and to address issues affecting the school.

She was accompanied by her Permanent Secretary, Alfred King; Special Projects Officer, Ron Eastman; and Technical Officer to the Permanent Secretary, Cosmo Browne. The team met with representatives of the company that was awarded the contract, Shandong Dejian International as well as representatives from the consultancy firm on the project, Kalitech Inc Engineering Design and Supervisory Consultants.