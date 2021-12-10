Local management consultancy inks training contract with Bajan company

The recently established local human resources, management consultancy, and training entity, Global People Services and Management Consultants Inc (GPSMC), has signed an agreement with the Barbadian-based company, Caribbean Catalyst Inc in order to offer specialised human resources training to local companies seeking to enhance their people development through training in soft skills.

Caribbean Catalyst Inc, established on April 1, 2005, is a human resource (HR) consulting practice in Barbados comprising a diverse team of experts who collectively have achieved over 50 years of HR experience in their respective specialties. The company offers the full spectrum of HR advisory services to its Barbadian, regional, and international clients, in both public and private entities. Caribbean Catalyst Inc’s team of HR practitioners have, for several years, facilitated training primarily for employees at the administrative, supervisory, management and leadership levels in organisations.

The partnership will initially benefit the Guyanese market in the areas of training and people development services. These primarily will be in the areas of Coaching, Performance Measurement and Improvement Systems and Gap Analysis.

Caribbean Catalyst Managing Director Ros Jackson said that the company was “delighted to partner with GPSMC to help businesses in Guyana work in very strategic ways to develop their talents and building stronger teams to improve both productivity and quality of work life.”

Caribbean Catalyst Inc will also be offering Guyana services in the areas of Recruitment and Selection, among others.

Benny told Stabroek Business that GPSMC had taken a “strategic position” to work with Caribbean Catalyst Inc since it intended to have its own staff benefit from the services that the company provides.