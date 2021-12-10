Role-Models? Jagan, Burnham, Jagdeo, Granger

– Those Palm Tree Philistines

I was not that surprised that the Culture Minister’s remarks about “black role-models” for Afro-Guyanese youth would generate robust responses. Even outrage, feigned, manufactured or genuine.

However what was indeed a little startling was the venom for the young PPP official – laced with declarations of socio-historical hurt, as Opposition spokespeople, with surrogates in tow, sought to remind the world of the historical contributions of Afro-Guyanese to what Guyana is today and why perceived or real impediments conspire against Guyanese “Black People” up to now.

Whew! Even though I was hesitant to join the sensitive current conversation, I take this plunge, partly because a few weeks ago I shared my humorous view that there are those opposition dudes who would politicize our Cook-Up-Rice, Pepper pot or Roti Curry. Tell me, was the hurt over the Minister’s remarks genuine? Oh I won’t or can’t really “understand”? Was it not an issue to politicise?

Concerning Minister Charlie…

Ironically, though I’ll offer some conditional defence of the young Minister of Culture Youth and Sport regarding his “Back Youth Role Models” remarks, I must announce that he is not one of my favourite ministers. Why?

To me, Frankly speaking, over his feisty 16-month tenure he has submerged the Cultural Development aspect of his portfolio. Unforgiveable! Weeks after his appointment I was one of a few who penned some critical aspects of “Culture” crying out for government attention and support. Ignored! Except for some relatively frequent recorded “pop concerts”. So I remained hurt and don’t “mind” his Ministry, to which I was once attached.

But, except for the politics of diversion – away from the hardly-subtle racist and denigratory remarks by two Opposition “Young-Turks” MPs – Anti-Indo-Guyanese in content and intent – there was/is no reason to utilize Ramson’s remarks for fake “Black/Afro-Pride” political opposition.

Whose role-models? Contributions vs failure

I’ve perused the outpourings of those who claimed to be offended by the young minister’s remarks. They are replete with both details of traditional Afro-Guyanese’s contributions and today’s younger generation’s accomplishments. But this I want to highlight: “Role-Models” can be societal leaders, politicians, successful business people and sportsmen, entertainers, teachers, priests and pastors.

Analysts are now dissecting Cheddi Jagan’s character, politics and historical status. Won’t opinions be split as to whether he or Forbes Burnham would be the “better role-model” for one generation of Guyanese?

I also now submit that the majority, the bulk of today’s African youth is hardly influenced, to any significant level, by today’s peers-or elders- who have achieved something. Those “role-models” need to be more specifically practical if untethered Afro-youths are to be guided and influenced in any sustained manner.

One more rank observation: besides the pursuit of desirable morals, financial status after education and training or success as a patriotic citizen, African youth must be taught by their political, civic and religious leaders to inculcate the personal culture of self pride. Even if all they experienced is “a single-parent”!

PNC leadership elections: Uncertainties?

Say what you like, the competition for the leadership of People’s National Congress (PNC) is public, open, transparent. The other party cannot ever claim such so far.

I was, however, curious over remarks by two contenders – Van West Charles and Basil Williams. (The “others” will withdraw at the strategic “last moment.”) Not Joe H!

The remarks? That “…I, of necessity must continue to assess that the process is transparent.” And from the other: “we just have to hope and ensure that the safeguards are in place…”

“Once everyone adheres to the process there is not going to be a problem…” (Some might say, mischievously, that any would-be leader of the PNC would be expert at detecting any feature that is electorally naughty!) And tell me, is it not unfortunate that one official on the elections accreditation committee carries the surname Mingo?

Palm-Tree Philistines

One definition of Philistine is “a person who is smugly insensitive or indifferent to intellectual or artistic values.”

Like Barbarians lacking any sense of refinement, any sense of aesthetics and of the beauty of nature, alien to art and the décor of environment, some police officer authorised the destruction of decades-old majestic palm trees in a police compound. Why? Please prove to me that such leaders are not Philistines or Barbarians.

Now ponder awhile…

● 1) I keep wondering about our late gentleman capitalist politician Peter D’aguiar these days. When you deconstruct Cheddi Jagan just who are you left with who boasted of political pedigree, integrity, an exemplar?

If Peter could have triumphed in 1964, how worse off would we – the fifties to eighties generation – be now?

● 2) What’s to happen to stop or reduce Afro-Guyanese complaints of the historical hostility to their industrial/commercial existence and success, post-emancipation to now?

● 2b) So the vice president recently engaged an Afro-Guyanese private sector. Chinese, Amerindian and Portuguese next?

● 3) Welcome to a seemingly re-vitalised Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA). Letters and press releases like peas!

● 4) Coming next Friday: The implications of the proud announcements – “The first Black this… the first Afro that…”

