Vishnu Persaud to be new Chief Election Officer -selection decided by GECOM Chair after commissioners split on candidates

After more than three hours of deliberation, the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) on Friday selected Vishnu Persaud to be the new Chief Election Officer (CEO), bringing an end to the more than three-month-long process to fill the post.

With the government- and opposition-nominated commissioners split on the candidacy of Persaud and Jamaican Leslie Harrow, respectively, the final decision rested with GECOM Chairperson retired Justice Claudette Singh, who endorsed Persaud’s selection at an extraordinary meeting of the Commission.

Persaud is GECOM’s former Public Relations Officer and Deputy CEO, while Harrow is the former head of Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and a current Zonal Manager with the Electoral Office of Jamaica.