AFC splits from Harmon on selection of Chief Election Officer

On the heels of Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon condemning the selection of Vishnu Persaud as its next Chief Election Officer as a political decision, opposition coalition partner the Alliance For Change (AFC) on Saturday said that any appointment would have been criticised by either side of the divide.
AFC, which is the junior partner in the main opposition APNU+AFC coalition, adopted a moderate stance in contrast to Harmon, who accused the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair-person, retired Justice Claudette Singh of batting for the governing People’s Progressive Party.