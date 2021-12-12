Jagan spoke the truth about poverty and sought to end it

On Wednesday December 8, SN published two letters by Professor Tarron Khemraj and Dr Baytoram Ramharack with the following headlines: “We cannot fully explore US strategy towards Jagan without considering how deep Jagan was embedded in the Soviet orbit” and “Soviet style Marxism-Leninism became like a religious conviction for Jagan and led to catastrophic repercussions for the country.” Although many readers may have now become bored by this discussion, the headlines, which reflect the contents of the letters, do not tell the full stories behind US intervention in Guyana and in many other countries during the Cold War era.