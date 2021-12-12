Avoiding holiday weight gain

In last week’s column, I shared three strategies – snacking wisely, watching portion sizes and limiting alcohol intake – to help avoid or minimize gaining too much weight during this holiday season. As promised, here are some more strategies and another tip on drinking.

Stay active

Despite the additional commitments over the holidays, it’s important not to let exercise slip from your routine, especially if you find the holidays stressful or feel lonely, down or anxious during this time of year.

Regular physical activity can ease these feelings, improve your sleep and help you reach or maintain a healthy weight. No matter what, make sure you try and carve out some time daily and get your body moving, whether it’s on a yoga mat, a zumba class, a gym workout or simply a brisk walk.

Pay attention to signs of hunger and fullness

I would recommend enjoying your food and savoring your family favourites with portions that leave you satisfied but not stuffed. It’s not a contest to see how much you can fit in during one meal, nor do you have to eat everything that is prepared. You can make healthy choices that still include favourites. Smaller portions also help. Pace yourself, slow down, chew thoroughly and really taste your delicious meal. Socialise with family and friends; talking helps you eat slower and less. Don’t forget to drink water.

Sip, don’t gulp

Many Guyanese and I’m sure people across the world have already been drinking more since the pandemic started, and the holidays shouldn’t be an excuse to go further overboard. Alcohol can add to the calorie surplus of the holidays, and on top of that, it can interfere with your sleep.

When you’re under-rested, it influences the hormones that stimulate your appetite, as well as those that signal fullness, so you’re hungrier the next day. A sleep deficit can also alter the way you think about food, so you may end up having strong cravings for less healthful fare.

To keep the festivities on the healthier side, women should aim for no more than a drink a day and men should only have two drinks daily.

Consider choosing sparkling water on some nights. If you’re drinking alcohol, remember to sip and not gulp and take in water between drinks. Ignore the fancy cocktails. If served without sugary mixers, some liquors, like vodka, gin and tequila, do not up your calorie intake.

Moderation in every-thing should be your mantra this holiday.