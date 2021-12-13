Doctors complain of Leonora Hospital being ‘severely short staffed’

The doctors at the Leonora Hospital on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), are frustrated, exhausted, and unhappy about their burdensome work schedule and are calling for the Minister of Health’s intervention.

According to the doctors, they are severely overworked and despite repeated pleas to Regional Health Officer (RHO) Erica Forte, no help is in sight. The doctors are claiming that the Leonora Hospital has been understaffed for almost a year now with only three doctors currently tending to patients’ needs.