Audit report says APNU+AFC gov’t denied COVID-19 grants to 9000 eligible applicants

After the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in Guyana back in March 2020, the then APNU+AFC government implemented an assistance programme for vulnerable persons but a recent audit of the scheme shows that 9,000 eligible applicants were denied the grants.

The Auditor General’s report on the COVID-19 pandemic assistance voucher programme was laid in the National Assembly yesterday.

It showed that of the 11,098 applicants who gained the eligibility score of 65 points and over, only 1,814 were shortlisted for verification. The special report said that the remaining 9,284 qualified applicants did not receive vouchers and officials have not explained the reasons why.