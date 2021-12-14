Over $424M in contracts for COVID-19 supplies awarded under APNU+AFC before Tender Board approval – Auditor General

A special audit by the Auditor General into the procurement, storage and distribution of COVID-19 supplies has revealed that the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) awarded 18 contracts, totalling almost $242 million, before receiving the approval of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

A breakdown of the contracts showed that the APNU+AFC Public Health Ministry awarded 14 contracts totalling $307,806,000 for medical supplies. Those were awarded between March 30 and May 30, 2020.

The CDC, between March 13 and April 22, 2020, awarded 14 contracts for food hampers, personal protective equipment and hygiene supplies. The total sum awarded amounted to $116,113,000.