Suddie Funeral Home to compensate family after cremation mix-up

The Suddie Funeral Home’s Management Committee has agreed to compensate the family of Nathan Fiedtkou, whose corpse was accidentally cremated due to a mix-up.

While the Fiedtkou family was contemplating legal action against the funeral home, Chairman of the Management Committee, Charran Sarabjeet, along with the Chairman of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Arnold Adams, Regional Health Officer Dr. Ranjeev Singh, and other members of the committee met with them and compensation of over $1 million was agreed.

The family of Oodit Ram, which was mistakenly given Fiedtkou’s body and cremated it after performing Hindu rituals, is also calling for full compensation.