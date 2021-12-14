Serious political will needed when dealing with all forms of gender-based violence in Guyana

Dear Editor

The lack of accountability from the Government in dealing with domestic violence is more evident in the way the Government has responded to the citizens who said they did not get through to the 914 hotline. The press release from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security does not refer to any engagement with the citizens who were trying to help Malini Wahid. Many citizens do not get through to the hotlines and phone numbers published by the police and the Government. The 911 is an example. Some citizens might get through. It is all luck and chance. Any accountable investigation would have started with an interaction to see what time people were trying to call.

There are many reasons why the hotline networks can fail, and these are not the fault of the persons calling, or the agencies which host the hotline. An accountable investigation would get the evidence, start from the listening to those who had to witness the murder. And in doing this, find ways to fix the problems. No one, except those who support the abusers, would want these systems to fail. But this is how the Government seems intent on dealing with domestic violence: a lack of empathy and listening to those who are having difficulties with the services. There seems to be a disconnect between the sophisticated public relations machinery of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the realities of how the services are provided, especially outside of Georgetown.

Malini Wahid went to court. However, something happened in court, as it seems as for many abusive men, the court and legal systems cannot stop them. Did the Magistrate at Sparendaam Court include any protective and social services that day to assist Ms. Wahid and to prevent the man from doing further harm to himself and others? Were the pastors and so from the Men’s Affairs Bureau called to hold deep huddles with the man to protect him from himself and others? Other magistrates have, on their own, tried to refer persons who might drop charges for counseling to NGOs and other agencies. There are no inter-agency protocols or legal requirements for Magistrates and police to do the referrals, it is all up to the luck and chance of finding someone who is empathetic.

Further investigation is required as to how the court dealt with Malini Wahid and the man who was intent to kill her. That investigation would be done in a way to improve the way the system works. The Government can do better, and this does not require money, but serious political will to transform the way in which we are dealing with domestic violence and other forms of gender-based violence in Guyana.

Sincerely

Vidyaratha Kissoon