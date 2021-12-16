Electric cycle rider dies on Corentyne after lorry accident

A Corentyne electric cycle rider died on Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly turned into a street in front of a motor lorry which was allegedly going at a fast rate.

Dead is Roopnarine Ramoutar, 67, of Lot 219, Number 72 Village, Corentyne. The driver of the motor lorry, GHH 7458, Diaram Persaud was in police custody yesterday afternoon assisting with the investigation. A notice of intended prosecution has been served on him.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the accident occurred sometime around 5.49 pm along the Number 72 Public Road.