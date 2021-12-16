West Indies searching for consolation win

Having lost the first two T20Is West Indies will look to secure a consolation win in the final match today in Karachi from 09.00 hours.

Despite the losses, skipper Nicholas Pooran says the team is trying its best but it is a learning process and the team needs to be patient.

“It’s a learning process for us,” he said. It takes time to win and we understand that and we are very patient but at the same time we are trying our best to do the right things so the results could take care of itself,” he added.