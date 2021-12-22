Cyclist nabbed with cocaine in Campbellville

A man who was causally transporting US$66,000 (approximately $13.8 million) worth of cocaine on his bicycle on Monday, was apprehended by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

A release from CANU on Monday night informed that officers acting on information, carried out an operation in the vicinity of Austin Street and Drury Lane, in Campbellville, Georgetown. During the operation, the officers seized 5.22 lbs of cocaine.

The officers had observed a male fitting the description they had been given, carrying a bag which prompted the officers to move in, identify themselves, and attempt to question the individual.