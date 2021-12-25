Dr. Joycelynne Loncke has passed away

Retired Professor, Dr. Joycelynne Loncke passed away yesterday.

This was revealed to Stabroek News in a letter from Hamilton Green which stated that the professor died yesterday shortly after noon at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. It is unclear how Loncke passed and how long she was in the hospital prior to her passing. Stabroek News was unable to contact Dr Loncke’s family yesterday.

The correspondence noted that the announcement was made on behalf of Loncke’s nephew, Paul Loncke. It further stated that Dr. Loncke was the last surviving child of renowned musicians Percival and Ivy Loncke.

It said that arrangements for Loncke’s funeral will be announced later.