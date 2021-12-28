2021 a very safe year for ExxonMobil Guyana operations

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge says the company has had a safe year of operations in line with its commitment to its “Nobody Gets Hurt” occupational health and safety philosophy.

Recalling the safety performance for the year, he disclosed that there were hundreds of days across offshore operations without a recordable safety incident.

“The crew onboard the Liza Destiny FPSO for instance has reached more than 800 days without a recordable incident,” he pointed out in a statement, adding, “It is a value for us that people are looked after and that the workplace is safe. We take care of one another.”