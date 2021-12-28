Christmas Day fire leaves Corentyne family homeless

A Christmas Day fire has left a Corentyne family homeless after their fully furnished two-story wooden house was completely destroyed.
Ravichand Rama also known as “Ravi”, 33, a labourer at the Albion Estate and Reshma Dindyal, 30, occupied the house with their three children at Lot 193 Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne.
According to information gathered, Rama and his family visited his father-in-law at Number 19 Village, Corentyne, after which they headed over to a friend’s house at Albion Front when they received the horrid news that their house was on fire.