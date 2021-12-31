Accra provides insights into Guyana/Ghana cooperation agreements

With both countries seeking to steer their significant oil resources in the direction of meaningful socio-economic transformation, Guyana and Ghana have signed a broad swathe of enabling agreements following a visit here earlier in December by Ghanaian Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
A media report emanating from the Ghanaian capital, Accra, following the Vice President’s visit here pinpoints the petroleum and investment promotion sectors as being among those that are embraced by a raft of bilateral cooperation agreements unprecedented in the history of relations between Guyana and Africa.