Police arrest Triumph duo over fake US currency

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday reported that two Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), men have been arrested over the discovery of counterfeit United States currency.

According to a GPF release, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, are now in custody after they were caught with counterfeit US money amounting to US $530. At about 17:30 hrs, the police went to Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, ECD, where a search was carried out at the home of the men and the fake US currency was found.

The release informed that there were 19 US$20 bills all bearing serial # LL 000000000, a US$50 bill, and a US$100 bill.

The two men who were present at the residence were arrested and taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station where they were placed in custody. The counterfeit notes were lodged pending investigations.