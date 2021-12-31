Region Three man, 69, is latest COVID fatality

One more COVID-19 death was yesterday recorded even as 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country’s total fatalities as a result of the virus increased to 1,052. The latest death was identified as a 69-year-old man from Region Three who was listed as unvaccinated. He passed on December 30.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s dashboard showed that the 157 new cases were detected after some 1,817 more tests were done. As a result there are now 748 active cases, seven of whom are currently in the country’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

Further, some 51 more persons have recovered from the virus thus increasing the total number of recovered cases to 37,595.