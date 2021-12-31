Suspect arrested over murder of martial arts instructor

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of martial arts instructor and bodyguard, Garfield Newton who was shot during a robbery in Albouystown, Georgetown on Christmas Eve.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Stabroek News today that detectives acting on intelligence arrested the suspect who was allegedly in the company of Kevin Carter, another suspect who is wanted in relation to the murder.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for 18-year-old Carter, who they said is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Newton. Carter is yet to be apprehended.

Newton, 36, of Lot 454 Mandela Avenue was shot in his chest during the robbery after visiting a goldsmith in Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

During the attack, police said the bandits carted off a silver hand band, a gold chain, two gold finger rings and a cellular phone.

They also stole a Glock 9MM pistol and two magazines containing 15 rounds of ammunition each which were in his possession.

In a brief statement, the police said Newton went to the goldsmith where he collected the jewellery which he had taken to clean.

The police added that he left walking on Campbell Street heading in a northern direction to motor van # GPP 7505 (owned by the company he was employed with) which he parked on Sussex Street, Albouystown.

About five minutes later, the police said that the goldsmith was informed by a teenager that the person who had collected the jewellery had been shot and was lying on the street. As a result, the goldsmith went out and saw Newton lying motionless on his abdomen in the street.

The body was examined and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians.

The firearm and ammunition – property of the Beharry Group of Companies – jewellery and the cellphone mentioned were not found, the police report said.

Newton was a part of the “Black Hawks Martial Arts” team in Guyana.