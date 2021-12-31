GPF, GT Panthers to clash in inaugural final

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and GT Panthers will contest the inaugural final of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) Super-16 Women’s Festival on January 2, following commanding semi-final victories yesterday.

Staged at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, GPF dismantled the youthful Fruta Conquerors outfit 5-1. The duo of Dennecia Prince and Martha Chance were pivotal in the rout following a hat-trick and a double respectively.

Prince amassed her conversions in the 13th, 49th and 57th minute, while Martha Chance bagged a second half brace in the 85th and 89th minute.

For the loser, Shamya Daniels found the back of the net in the 90th minute. On a similar note, GT Panthers mauled the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by a 4-2 scoreline.

The combination of Feona Benjamin and Annalisa Vincent proved decisive in the matchup following respective doubles.

Vincent recorded a first half brace in the eighth and 24th minute, while Benjamin tallied a double in the sixth and 81st minute.

On target in the loss was the duo of Neeshana Castello and Abioce Heywood in the 50th and 71st minute respectively. The semi-final losers will contest the traditional third place playoff.

The winner of the tournament will now receive $500,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the runner-up will pocket $300,000. The third and fourth place finishers will collect $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.