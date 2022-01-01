Bar Council repudiates statements by AG, other officials over local content bill consultations

The Bar Council of the Guyana Bar Association yesterday strongly repudiated statements by Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC and other government officials on the level of consultations that had been pursued with it on the Local Content Bill.

In a statement, the Bar also maintained that the Bill should have catered for legal services for local attorneys at 100% as opposed to the current 90%. Nandlall in his presentation in parliament on Wednesday on the bill had given the impression that Guyanese legal practitioners do not have the capacity to handle some matters which he described as “technical legal documents” and “joint venture agreements” and this had earned him a sharp rebuke on Thursday in a statement from the Bar Association.

Yesterday, the Bar Council issued a further response based on remarks that were made by Nandlall and two other officials: Bobby Gossai and Michael Munroe on the programme `Parliamentary Update’ on the evening of Wednesday, December 29th.