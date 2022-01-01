President pledges more oil and gas scholarships

President Irfaan Ali last evening announced a plan for more oil and gas scholarships for government employees and launched a blistering attack on APNU+AFC MPs over the pandemonium they caused at Wednesday’s sitting of Parliament even as he continued to defend the provisions of the controversial Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill.

In a televised address early in the evening before he proceeded on Old Year’s Night activities, the President announced two new initiatives.

“First, I want to create new educational and work opportunities for young professionals in our country. I want them to gain experience and to become educated and trained to be owners and managers of all sectors of our society. While, at this time, we must rely on foreign know-how in the oil and gas sectors, the ground must be readied now for young Guyanese to assume those positions, regardless of their race, colour or creed.