Rice millers raise export challenges with President

A wide range of concerns relating to export challenges were raised by the Guyana Rice Millers and Exporters Association during a meeting with President Irfaan Ali, who has since committed to assist exporters in finding cost-effective solutions.

With issues such as increased freight, transportation and labour costs, along with a congested wharf and the unavailability of containers, the association informed the President of their daily challenges.

Ali on Wednesday met with rice millers from regions Three, Four, Five, and Six at State House to discuss the issues plaguing their exports.