Removing the mace has consequences

Dear Editor,

Some precedents for Speaker Nadir. Removing the House of Commons Ceremonial mace is rare and very serious. In 1976, Michael Heseltine MP, got up in anger from the Opposition front bench, removed it and waved it around in anger. It was wrestled from him by a Tory colleague. He was forced to apologise the next day. In 2009, John Mcdonnell MP, did the same from the Labour opposition bench. He was suspended from the Commons for five days. In 2018, Lloyd Russell Moyle MP, removed it from its place in protest about Tory government Brexit policy. He put it back on the orders of the Speaker and was thrown out of the chamber. All were sanctioned severely, at least one (Heseltine) went on to high office. Speaker Nadir has precedents to follow from Westminster.

Sincerely,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair