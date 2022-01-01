Arts on Sunday

Whither Guyanese poetry?

pas de deux + UN             

 

Breathe

Stretch

Contract

Tips’ tingle

as limbs

Imitate the struggle

From within

Hands meet

as Hearts Tremble, ever-evolving

Our pairing

Minds reach

as bodies

Open beyond limits

We move

Swept, we tremble as energies mingle Our life

extended

From within

– Ayanna Waddell

 

mask

 

countenance set

calm sits beneath still. I reflect unmoved surface

stoic. fixed.

YET…

darts pierce

eyes frozen

reflect

lines unchanged

conceal broken pain

joy, laughter, silent refrain

forever hidden

lies

truth

YOU, restrained.

countenance: calm sits beneath. Outside

unmoved… I rest stoic, unchanging.

– Ayanna Waddell

 

In exchange for your energy

 

It’s a curse

The thing that takes so much

You give and give

And receive too:

Stress

Frustration

Tears

Chicken feed:

unloved

unworthy

incompetent

Questioning:

Your desires

Your sanity

Your worth

Fighting:

For life

Forces seen

Unseen

Longing:

Restoration

Time

Life

Journey:

You do

You’re done

You die

You accept bouquets with a smile,

You’ve made it

You’ve survived

Well done servant.

– Keon Heywood

 

Rhythm of the Dead

 

bailar

bailar

bailar

Bailo al ritmo de los muertos

Bailo al ritmo de los muertos

Bailo al ritmo de los muertos

I dance… (ritmo)

I dance to the rhythm of the dead

My bones, they rattle

My skeleton, it shakes

Clicking to the ritmo my soul intakes

Heels clatter, toes pike

Arms swing up into the night

Relève`, battement, flip then hips

Shoulders rolled back

Sway sway sway

Glide to the floor into forward roll

Split to the side, rotate, then jive

A staccato beat

Drumming my feet

Feel the rhythm, follow the vision

Dance…dance…bailar bailar

Dance to the rhythm…

Bailo al ritmo de los muertos

I dance to the rhythm of the dead…

– Sonia Yarde

 

KNews Reaction

 

Plop! Plop!

Morning news get drop

Feet shuffling,

Door opening, back bending

Door closing

Shrups …

Damn idiot politicians!

Scamming the nation

Chair creaking

Ughm…

Deep breathing

Pages turning,

What the hell?!

She poison sheself and the children

Poor angels

Lord help us…

Agh …

Deep breathing

Another robbery

This time the owners shoot he

But he was a ‘good boy’

Ha …

Woman kill spouse?!

Well is about time!

One of them finally fight back

Eww a gruesome attack

She brutal

Hey, this too much

Need to stick to de sports…

– Carlene Gill-Kerr

 

What is Guyanese poetry in 2022? The nation’s poetry is, of course, long established with outstanding achievements and a recognised place in world literature. This international recognition was celebrated as recently as December 2021, when Guyanese-born poet and novelist resident in London, Grace Nichols, was awarded the Queen’s Gold Medal for excellence in poetry. Significantly, that same honour was bestowed on her husband, Guyanese-born poet John Agard in the year 2012.