Teenage Grandmaster wins world rapid championship title

In the world of elite chess and with the introduction of computers, it is becoming difficult to pick winners in tournaments. In a match between two players, it is easier to choose a side. You take into consideration the participants’ ranks in addition to their tournament records and that will give you an idea of who should be successful.

Following the mid-December conclusion of the traditional classic (long game) where World Champion Magnus Carlsen enjoyed a magnificent victory, two of the most anticipated events in the chess calendar, the Rapid (15 minutes plus second increments) and the Blitz (5 minutes and second increments) began on Christmas Day.