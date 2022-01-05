Two fully vaccinated men pass away from COVID

Two fully vaccinated men are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country’s total deaths as a result of the virus increased to 1,058.

The latest deaths were identified as two men, a 60-year-old from Region Four who passed away on January 2 and a 38-year-old from Region Six who passed away on January 4.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that some 485 new cases were reported, which came after some 2,930 more tests were done. Eight persons are in the ICU.