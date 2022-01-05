GCA extends condolences to Sherlock Atwell

The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) has extended condolences to the family and friends of Sherlock Atwell, who recently passed away.

Atwell, whose initial playing career consisted of appearances for Essequibo County and the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), also served in the portfolio of President of the GCA for five consecutive terms. He also served as President of DCC.

“Additionally, his love, enthusiasm, and commitment to the sport of cricket were sought-after commodities by the Guyana Cricket Board which they utilized in areas such as grounds curator during Test and First-class matches, liaison officer for teams visiting Guyana, and as assistant manager to the West Indies team. The entire cricket fraternity in Guyana certainly owes a debt of gratitude to Sherlock Atwell and his family,” a release from the GCA said.