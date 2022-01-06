GECOM restarts issuing replacement ID cards

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has restarted the production of national identification cards for persons who applied for replacements during the period August to October 2021.

A release from GECOM yesterday said that with effect from today, persons who completed a replacement transaction can uplift their national identification card from the GECOM Registration Office where the transaction was done.

GECOM is also advising persons that it has restarted treating routinely with applications for replacement of ID cards.