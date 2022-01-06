Good Hope Secondary School to be ready for Easter

Construction on the new Good Hope Secondary School is now due to be completed in April 2022 instead of August 2021 as was previously determined, according to a Ministry of Education (MoE) release on Saturday.

The MoE informed that there have been “several setbacks with the physical infrastructure not being completed due to the previous contractor failing to deliver.” It added that after two or three extensions, the contract with the previous contractor was terminated by the Government. A new contractor, R. Bassoo and Sons Construction, was nominated and both government and the World Bank then gave their no-objection to having the firm being awarded the contract to complete the school.