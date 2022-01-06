New fines for city litterbugs awaiting minister’s approval

As the Georgetown City Council awaits ministerial approval of new fines to tackle littering, Mayor Ubraj Narine yesterday renewed a call for support from central government to develop the capital.

At a press conference yesterday, Narine said that littering bylaws were approved by the council in November last year and then forwarded to the Minister of Local Government and Regional Deve-lopment Nigel Dharamlall for approval. He said the council was still awaiting a response from the minister.

Narine mentioned that under the new bylaw, a first offence would carry a fine of $10,000, a second offence $20,000 and a third offence no less than $35,000 but no more than $500,000. He said there would be no court process involved as he likened the proposed new regime to a ticketing system as opposed to the current process under the Environmental Protection Act, which entails the prosecution of litterbugs.