New fines for city litterbugs awaiting minister’s approval

-Mayor renews call for gov’t to work with council

Ubraj Narine
Ubraj Narine
By

As the Georgetown City Council awaits ministerial approval of new fines to tackle littering, Mayor Ubraj Narine yesterday renewed a call for support from central government to develop the capital.

At a press conference yesterday, Narine said that littering bylaws were approved by the council in November last year and then forwarded to the Minister of Local Government and Regional Deve-lopment Nigel Dharamlall for approval. He said the council was still awaiting a response from the minister.

Narine mentioned that under the new bylaw, a first offence would carry a fine of $10,000, a second offence $20,000 and a third offence no less than $35,000 but no more than $500,000. He said there would be no court process involved as he likened the proposed new regime to a ticketing system as opposed to the current process under the Environmental Protection Act, which entails the prosecution of litterbugs.