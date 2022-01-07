Elgar guides S/Africa to victory

JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – South Africa captain Dean Elgar produced a heroic unbeaten innings of 96 runs to lead his team to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second test at the Wanderers yesterday.

Elgar defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase, fittingly hitting a boundary to secure the victory.

South Africa reached 243-3 near the end of a rain-restricted fourth day to level the series after India had won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, with the deciding match to come in Cape Town, starting Tuesday.