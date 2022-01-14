COVID-19, climate change and Caribbean food security

One might have taught that one of the consequences of the novel coronavirus and its fallout was that it might have rung alarm bells across the region, galvanizing Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member countries into actions designed to lessen the impact of ensuing rising food prices. This does not appear to have happened across the region, up to this time, in any alarming way. Perhaps more to the point, there has been no discernible sense of urgency among CARICOM Heads, the customary high profile meetings at the level of CARICOM Heads, to address the issue.

Long before now, as a region, we had pointedly done nothing to reduce the region’s estimated US$5 billion annual food import, which, manifestly, would have made a significant difference.