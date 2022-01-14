Guyana at ‘top end’ of global oil recovery pursuits this year… RYSTAD Energy

Such doubts as may exist regarding Guyana having arrived in ‘big league’ insofar as future global oil recovery projections are concerned are continually being dispelled by highly respected world-class analysts in the industry who see the country’s vast reserves becoming, increasingly, to focus of high profile recovery pursuits in the period ahead.

Earlier this week, on the back of projections being made by Rystaad Energy that global oil and gas investments are expected to grow by a staggering US$26 billion, the energy research and business intelligence group said that offshore recovery in the sector will be led largely by Latin America, notably, Guyana and Brazil. Overall, RYSTAD says that region should attract around eighty (80) projects worth up to US$85 billion which are up for approval in this year.