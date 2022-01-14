Guyana’s agro-processing sector

Evidence of the ever growing food security challenges facing countries in the Caribbean has become even more apparent with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on jobs coupled with the closure of a number of micro and small businesses and the impact of this on a significant number of family incomes. With significant numbers of now unemployed Caribbean people who are also living below the poverty line now finding it difficult to survive, Caribbean governments are challenged to respond to this reality.

Limited alternative opportunities to sustain themselves and their families mean that for many Guyanese the options repose, in large measure, in agriculture. Accordingly, a huge responsibility now rests on the shoulders of regional agriculture, whether through single-plot triers or established farmers to develop an enhanced level of interest in looking to the land.