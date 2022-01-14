Nand Persaud discloses new investments but rice receipts take a hit‘ Panama rice payments still outstanding

A US$1.4 million Parboiled Rice Factory is among the recent investments undertaken by one of the country’s leading rice millers. Earlier this week Nand Persaud & Company Chief Executive Officer Mohindra Pesaud told the Stabroek Business that the factory, which is located at Black Bush Polder is one of the recent forward-looking investments that have been undertaken by the company. The company’s recent investment, its CEO said was undertaken against the backdrop of what had been “a reasonable 2021” for the company.

During last year the company also commenced production at its Wellington Park, Corentyne of a Plastics Factory which has begun to produce water bottles, various types of containers, plastic spoons, cups, plates. He said that while there had been “supply chain challenges that had disrupted the production process at the factory these had been corrected but it has been corrected and the production process is now running smoothly.